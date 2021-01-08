Hostage situation deescalated at Rexburg Police Department

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Rexburg police deescalated a hostage situation that occurred at the police department.

According to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen in an interview with East Idaho News, “a man walked into the police station’s front door on Main Street. Once inside, the man grabbed a random woman who was inside the lobby and held a knife to her throat. The man demanded that police kill him.”

The man was calmed down and no one was injured. Rexburg residents observed the police shut down the adjacent street and search a white van after the situation occurred.

