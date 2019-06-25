House fire extinguished near Porter Park

A house fire took place on South 3rd West street in the evening of Monday, June 24. No injuries have been reported.

Bailey Scott, a resident at the home, stated he and his roommate were setting up a television when several guys knocked on the door to tell them the house was on fire.

“(They) were hollering, ‘Hey, your house is on fire,'” Scott said.

Scott and the other men that were in the home walked out and saw the roof on the backside of their house on fire. They then ran around the back of the house to grab a hose and called the fire department.

Scott stated they could not smell the smoke and didn’t know they were in danger until someone knocked on the door.

They do not know the extent of the damage or where the fire originated at this time.

BYU-Idaho Scroll is waiting for a statement from the Madison Fire Department and the Rexburg Police Department.