When Bret Tuckett enrolled as a biomedical science major at BYU-Idaho, he never imagined his path would lead him to studying worms. Now a senior close to graduation, Tuckett is preparing to publish a paper about his research alongside biology professor Jason Diehl. Their work could lead other researchers to a greater understanding of how the human immune system fights infection.

"My original plan was to go to medical school," Tuckett said. "So I went and talked to a counselor who said, 'Biomed is the way to do that.' I thought, I have no idea what I'm doing, so that's good enough for me."

During his first semester, Tuckett took BIO 180 from Diehl. Tuckett loved the class and enjoyed learning from Diehl. When an invitation came to join a research lab on campus, Tuckett accepted, even though he had little idea what doing research actually meant at the time.

Bret Tuckett giving a tour in one of the research labs found in the Ezra Taft Benson Building. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt

"The more I did research, the more I thought, ' Oh, this is way better than medicine,'" said Tuckett. "That's why I decided I'm now going to go get a Ph. D. instead, so I can keep doing research."

While BYUI is not a research university, professors in the biology department volunteer their time to run student research labs. According to Diehl, these kinds of opportunities are critical for BYUI students to be competitive in the job market, medical school and graduate school.

"Would you ask music students to learn music without actually doing music? We want to have our science students actually learn science by doing science, so that's why we have these research labs," Diehl said.

Two microscopes found in one of the labs of the Ezra Taft Benson Building. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt

The biology department offers 12 separate research labs for students. While there are no prerequisites to join these research projects, Tuckett recommends that students join early in their college careers so they can gain years of experience by the time they graduate.

Several of the labs on campus focus their research on nematodes, more commonly called worms. The kind used in Diehl and Tuckett's research are microscopic.

An image of nematodes taken through a microscope. Image credit: Bret Tuckett

Tuckett and Diehl have spent the last two years studying the immune systems of these microscopic nematodes. These worms lack the kind of complex immune system humans possess. However, a group of researchers from the University of Massachusetts discovered that this kind of nematode uses a specific nuclear hormone receptor (NHR-86) to detect a bacterium that commonly infects humans.

Humans possess 49 of these nuclear hormone receptors. According to Diehl, we don't know what roughly half of them do in our bodies.

These nematodes have 284 nuclear hormone receptors. Scientists don't know the function of the vast majority of these either, but Diehl and Tuckett theorized that some of these other receptors might be involved in detecting different types of bacteria, and set out to find out if that was the case.

Bret Tuckett is viewing nematodes through a microscope to check for an immune response. Image credit: Tanner Aamodt

The pair used nematodes that were genetically modified with jellyfish protein. When exposed to bacteria that triggered an immune response, the nematodes would glow under certain kinds of light. Tuckett and Diehl were then able to test nematodes with certain nuclear hormone receptors blocked or removed to see the worms' response.

These nematodes are glowing to indicate that they are triggering an immune response. Photo credit: Bret Tuckett

Over the course of their experiments with the nematodes, Diehl and Tuckett discovered the same nuclear hormone receptor (NHR-86) was activated in response to this completely different bacteria that has little in common with the kind used by the researchers from the University of Massachusetts.

This discovery was unexpected, but Tuckett said their findings could prove useful after further testing. Both of the bacteria tested on these nematodes can infect humans, and humans have a nearly identical receptor found in the liver (HNF4).

Rows of samples used by biology department research teams. Image credit: Tanner Aamodt

"If this protein is involved in the immune response in these worms, potentially that same protein is involved in the immune response in humans as well," Tuckett said.

By publishing their data, Tuckett and Diehl will make their findings available for other scientists to use in their research.

"Someday people may be citing your paper as they build on your work," Diehl said. "That's kind of the point of the scientific enterprise—to incrementally build on each other's knowledge and hopefully bless the human family in some way."

Tuckett and Diehl are currently in the review process as they are preparing to publish their research in the peer-reviewed journal microPublication Biology.