How can young men be better priesthood holders?

Build a relationship with your bishop

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stressed the importance of young people having a relationship with their bishops. He said that bishops are uniquely equipped to help young people with matters large and small. If there is any conflict between a youth and their parents, a bishop might help resolve that conflict.

“Allow your bishop to be your friend and counselor,” said Elder Cook.

Draw others to Christ by being a confident leader and missionary

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt of the Young Men General Presidency began his talk by speaking specifically to the youth about the gathering of Israel. He said that knowing they chose God’s plan in the premortal life empowers young people to go forward and teach others about the gospel.

Young priesthood holders can gather Israel by “relearning to look forward and see with that same certainty the Lord’s promise to gather and save today,” Elder Corbitt said.

He encouraged youth to avoid immoral material that distracts them from Christ, as it will diminish faith or even destroy it.

Recognize your individual worth

“When we view ourselves with sincere respect, our hearts are open to treat others that way too,” said Elder S. Gifford Nielsen of the Seventy.

Elder Nielsen referenced the second great commandment of Matthew 22:39 which says, “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” He pointed out the implication of the phrase — that one should love themselves along with their neighbor. By believing they are worthy of divine love, Elder Nielsen shared, priesthood holders will come to the realization that “this is our time.”

Understand the true meaning of priesthood service

President Henry B. Eyring spoke first to the new priesthood holders of the church. He shared a story about how nervous he was to begin passing the sacrament in a large ward as a new deacon.

President Eyring said that worrying too much about doing things exactly right should come second to understanding the true purpose of priesthood callings — using priesthood power to bless others.

“The purpose for our receiving the priesthood is to allow us to bless people for the Lord, doing so in His name,” President Eyring said.

When President Eyring passed the sacrament in a care center in his high school years, he looked in the faces of the people there instead of worrying too much about “process or precision.” He learned to listen for the Lord’s voice so he could know what the Lord wanted for the person President Eyring was serving.

Learn from adversity and let God guide you

President Russell M. Nelson spoke last. He acknowledged the difficulty people across the world have faced during the coronavirus pandemic and listed four lessons he wants all priesthood holders to learn.

Those four lessons were: the home is the center of faith and worship, we need each other, your priesthood quorum is meant for more than just a meeting, and we hear Jesus Christ better when we are still.

The lessons President Nelson shared were only a few of “many things the Lord wants us to learn from our experiences during this pandemic.” He encouraged priesthood leaders to compile a list of lessons they learned themselves and share it with others.

“Whatever your priesthood office or calling, let God prevail in your commitment as a member of your quorum and in your service,” President Nelson said.