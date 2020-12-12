How COVID-19 changed our hellos, our goodbyes and everything in between

Social distancing can be good to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the lack of social interaction isn’t good for an individual’s health.

Joshua Riding, a junior studying psychology, had an interesting experience with COVID-19. He spent his summer in Texas selling pest control. The hot days included knocking on people’s doors, wearing a mask and doing his part to provide for his family while also keeping all parties involved safe.

“At the beginning, it was a lot more fear, but there was a good amount of people that actually wanted more connection,” Riding said.

Some people would peek out from behind their blinds or crack open the door just enough to get a look at him. Riding explained how he could tell the difference between those who were truly scared and those who either didn’t care or were yearning for human interaction.

According to UAB News, “health-wise, social distancing is for the best overall; but social isolation is not healthy in the long term.”

“I used to handshake people at the end all the time but during COVID I learned to change my gesture, and I do it a lot now,” Riding said. “I just put two fingers up to my head and turn my wrist and say, ‘Thanks, see ya later.'”

Téa Bragg, a freshman studying horticulture, had a different quarantine experience. Her mom is high-risk, and her household was on stringent quarantine while she was at home in Florida.

At home, there was no wiggle room. Bragg visited a few friends while she was home, but they would sit in the driveway 6 or more feet apart. Her graduation party was a drive-by of her friends and family. When it came time to make the drive to Rexburg, she only hugged and said good{{-}}bye to one of her friends.

Bragg explained she wasn’t greeting anyone while in Florida, but before that, she didn’t typically greet people with hugs. Handshakes would be exchanged at church sometimes, and now, she just tries to avoid getting too close to others.

Sophia Birkeland, a BYU-Idaho alumna, is a teacher in Idaho Falls and discussed some of the adjustments she’s had to make.

“I would give my students high-fives when I was student teaching, but now if a student asks for a high-five I’ll just do an air high-five,” Birkeland said. “I’m really careful when I touch their papers and pencils too. I’ll use hand sanitizer after.”

She also noted individual help has turned into group help at the whiteboard to avoid getting too close to anyone.

“Sometimes I’ll take the risk and help them one-on-one since I’ve already had COVID,” Birkeland said.

Greeting people with hugs or handshakes were normal until COVID-19 hit. This was a part of human interaction and a way to receive physical touch. Many people don’t receive these kinds of interactions anymore, but there are other ways to greet people.

According to Marvel Dental, it is possible to have physical interaction without spreading or risking other people. A few alternatives they share are waving, bowing, hand over heart, namaste, shaka, foot shaking, blowing a kiss, air high-fiving, fist-bumping and just saying hello.

Greeting card companies like Shutterfly are also sharing tips on how to keep in contact with loved ones when in-person contact isn’t possible. It recommends sending messages showing you are thinking of them, send a custom greeting or get-well cards to those who are ill.

“Definitely COVID has strained people’s view and it’s hard not to judge others because no matter what we’re going to see our situation as less favorable to somebody else’s,” Riding said. “You just kinda feel helpless so there’s nothing else you really can do except complain some of the time which is completely valid.”