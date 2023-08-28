BYU-Idaho’s legacy began in 1888. Since then, 18 university presidents have led the school. Historically, presidents have served anywhere from two years to 20 years.

BYU-I operates within the Church Education System alongside BYU, Ensign College and BYU-Hawaii. Each school is overseen by the Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees includes a group of church leaders that regularly review the mission of CES and make critical decisions for the school — including selecting a university president.

“The Board selects the University President and delegates to the President full responsibility to operate the university,” states the BYU-I Governance and Ethics Compliance page. “… the President counsels with the Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Church Education whose roles are defined as a standing advisory commission to the Board.”

This year, the Board includes President Russel M. Nelson as the chair, President Dallin H. Oaks as the first vice-chair, President Henry B. Eyring as the second vice-chair and R. Kelly Haws as secretary. Additional Board members are listed online.

President Alvin F. Meredith III, the newest president of BYU-I, worked on the CES Interview Committee where he assisted in the hiring process for BYU-I faculty. In May, he was chosen as the next president of BYU-Idaho. His tenure began on Aug. 1.