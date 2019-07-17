How married students are ‘rock’ing out with their rings

According to the American Gem Society, the tradition of diamonds in engagement rings began in 1477 when Archduke Maximillian of Austria commissioned the very first diamond engagement ring on record for his betrothed, Mary of Burgundy. They believe this sparked a trend for diamond rings among European aristocracy and nobility.

According to the BYU-Idaho Newsroom, 27% of on-campus students are married and, therefore, would have some form of a wedding ring. While diamonds have a tradition that dates back over 500 years, they aren’t the only option.

“I personally want a diamond,” said Larissa Parker, a sophomore studying nursing. “I think it is really traditional and elegant. I feel like the other stuff is trendy, for just now, but a diamond is timeless.”

Some students choose their own rings, while others were surprised by their rings.

“I didn’t realize I was picky until we started looking at rings,” said Quinn Smith, a sophomore studying accounting.

She found a ring on Pinterest when she was 13 and said that no other ring compared.

“He took me to four or five different jewelers, and I hated every ring,” Smith said. “So he had my roommate sneak onto my Pinterest and send him a picture. Then he took it to the jeweler and had it custom-made for me.”

To other students, their ring is a symbol and the specifics don’t matter to them.

Tayviah Lewis, a senior studying business management, said she rarely wears her wedding ring anymore. She sports a white silicone band and doesn’t really care if a wedding ring is a real diamond or not. She originally got her grandmother’s princess-cut diamond ring but hasn’t worn it in years.

“I didn’t want to be thousands of dollars in debt over a ring: it’s not worth it,” Lewis said. “I would rather have a nice house or a nice car than a huge rock.”

Some students are turning away from diamonds altogether. Moissanite is a diamond-like gem, but students argue that the average person couldn’t tell the two apart.

Kayla Laird, a junior majoring marriage and family studies, ring shopped in Rexburg and spoke about getting an alternative to diamonds.

“I love the moissanite. It’s actually not a real diamond; it is way cheaper,” she said. “It’s only like $250 bucks while the same size diamond would have been over $1000 dollars.”

Geoffrey Schillemat, a senior studying math education, said his logic for opting for the look-a-like gem.

“Do you wanna pay for a really expensive thing that is the same, or do you want to pay a lot less for something that looks the same?” Schillemat said.

Wedding rings from around the world differ based on the traditions of the country and their history.

Isabelle Judd, a sophomore studying communication, said that in Brazil, it is traditional to wear simple gold bands.

Every student said that, at the end of the day, a wedding ring symbolizes a commitment made between two people, and that it didn’t represent how much they valued their relationship.