How music plays a role in students’ lives

Music is a way for artists to creatively express how they feel and think about life. Listeners gravitate to a particular song based on lyrics, flow, instrumentals or a combination of the three.

Others listen to certain songs to take a break from reality and clear their minds, relax and relieve stress and anxiety.

Andrew Chiek, a junior studying nursing, listens to country music.

“I use it cause it keeps me sane,” Cheik said. “It’s a lifestyle so I feel like I have to listen to it despite my mood. Sane meaning keeping my life together; I feel like music helps me realize a lot of things in life to where I can pick up the pieces.”

Sometimes we use music to get away from the frustrations of life.

Jeremiah Kibler, a freshman studying architectural technology, listens to R&B music to relax and alternative rock to calm down when he is frustrated.

According to healthline.com, music can alter moods; especially when someone is frustrated or upset.

“It helps people regulate their emotions, researchers found,” according to the article. “It has the power to change moods and help people process their feelings.”

The more we process and regulate our emotions, the greater our frustrations will reduce and we are able to think clearly.

Sometimes while studying or taking an exam, students can feel the anxiety and pressure to complete an assignment before a specific deadline. Music can help relax the mind while preparing for quizzes, tests, exams and during the process of completing assignments.

Taylor Ledford, a sophomore studying early childhood special education, uses music for studies and other avenues of schoolwork.

“I use it to release stress and anxiety,” Ledford said. “I also use it to help me focus when I do school assignments.”

She listens to pop and rap music.

According to northshore.org, music also helps relieve stress in the brain.

“Research has found that listening to music can relieve stress by triggering biochemical stress reducers,” according to the article.

These stress reducers occur in the brain to help lower the levels of stress and reduces the chances of future heart conditions.

According to northshore.org, “It can also reduce heart rate, lower blood pressure, decrease cortisol (stress hormone) levels and increase serotonin and endorphin levels in the blood.”

Music is a way to prepare us and be motivated. Music is a way to relieve mental stress. Music is a way to enjoy life. Music is a way to get away and figure things out. Music is a way for us to express frustration and happiness.