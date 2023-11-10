The long-awaited release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has pushed pop icon Taylor Swift into billionaire status at 33. Her net worth has been calculated roughly at 1.1 billion, with several factors pointing to more.

Album releases have been the biggest factor pushing her to billionaire status, generating $400 million, however, Swift has also earned $370 million from The Eras Tour. While the tour kicked off in March 2023, earlier this month, Swift extended the tour to December of 2024.

Swift’s net worth combines the value of her streaming deals, music catalog, five homes and earnings from music sales.