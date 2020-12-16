How the Academic Support Centers adapted to coronavirus

There are plenty of advantages of coming to school at BYU-Idaho. Small campus, small class sizes and cheap tuition. However, a seemingly often overlooked advantage offered here at BYU-I is the access to Academic Support Centers.

The Academic Support Centers are places where students can go for free tutoring in whatever subject they may need help with. This includes the Presentation Practice Center, Reading Center, Math Center and every other core specific learning center.

The goal of these centers is simple. Chairman of academic support, Don Bingham, says that it is to, “Make sure students have the resources and support to be successful in the classes that they’re taking, and not only be successful in the classes that they’re taking, but also become self-reliant in the skills associated with the different classes.”

The Academic Support Centers also offer what they call “study buddies”: one-on-one tutors that mentor you through your classes. The tutor can help with anything from that night’s homework to organization and accountability.

The coronavirus has changed the way things operate, but the Academic Support Center has adapted, allowing students who are not on campus or don’t feel comfortable coming to campus to still take full advantage of its benefits.

Bingham explained that the Math Study Center has a live chat feed so students working on their homework anywhere in the world can reach out, explain the specifics of their problem and get help from the proper tutor. If the chat is insufficient, a video chat can be set up to help the student.

While this is currently only in the math center, Bingham plans to try to implement this in all of the core study centers to stay adaptable to the individual needs of students amidst the pandemic.

There are many ways to get involved in these centers. If a student wants a tutor, it’s as simple as calling the Academic Support Center at 208-496-4270, or even just searching on the schools website and pressing the “get a tutor” button.

The Academic Support Center is working toward winter semester, wherein students will be able to live chat with them to determine what kind of support is best given to student’s individual circumstances.