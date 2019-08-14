How the Lord prepared Paul Cox

At this week’s devotional, Paul Cox, a mathematics faculty member, shared his experiences of how the Lord “prepared a way” for him to find his career and serve his friends.

Cox started by reading 1 Nephi 3:7, “I know that the Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them.”

From there Cox shared a story of how he wound up becoming a math teacher, starting from his high school experience where he taught an algebra class for six weeks, to going to BYU to get a degree in computer science so he could “make a lot of money.” He had a hard time though in school.

Cox said, “The Lord used my difficulties (failing his classes) to help guide me away from the path I had chosen and towards the path he was preparing for me.”

This experience made Cox recognize the unexpected ways that the Lord can influence our lives. He ended his devotional by telling a story about his son destroying three toilets that allowed him to help his friends build their home and bearing his testimony saying, “Although I have frequently failed to see it at the time, as I reflect on my life, I see the hand of the Lord everywhere.”

His final counsel was to take time to ponder how the Lord has prepared a way for your life and pray for revelation of what to do with it.