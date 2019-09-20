How to avoid the Freshman 15

First-year college students find themselves gaining weight. According to Verywellmind, a reason for the weight gain is many students are used to the routine of their parents cooking and feeding them at home. When students come to college, they start to eat whatever they want because everything is available.

Being able to eat whatever, whenever can be harmful.

Many students who are not used to cooking tend to eat out daily — mostly fast food. As a college student, this is quick and easy. Students also tend to depend on food for emotional support.

According to HelpGuide, “Many of us also use food to make ourselves feel better—eating to satisfy emotional needs, to relieve stress or cope with unpleasant emotions such as sadness, loneliness, or boredom.”

There are other reasons as to why students gain weight. Students tend to eat while studying and lose track of time. While partying with friends or studying late at night, students find themselves getting hungry, which can lead to developing a bad habit.



“Having unlimited choices (and limited cooking experience) can make a diet of fast food, chips, soft drinks and pizza at 3 a.m. commonplace,” according to Verywellmind. “The main problem with late-night eating is that you don’t stay awake long enough afterward to burn off the calories, and they end up being stored as fat.”

Hailey Sobek, a freshman studying mathematics education, said she never thought she would be involved with the freshman 15 but soon realized she was gaining weight. Sobek felt as if she was the only one gaining weight out of her roommates, which caused her to be more self-conscious about her body.

“I gained more weight, and I felt insecure about myself,” Sobek said.

A lot of the problems of gaining weight are emotions. Stress, anxiety and homesickness can cause overeating.

Emily Southwell, a freshman studying music, said she knew she would gain weight in college. She said how it was hard on her because she stopped fitting into clothes that she had worn in previous months. She lost confidence and soon did not want to go out to social events, dates or classes.

“Now, I’m comfortable with me and have accepted it,” Southwell said. “Now, I’m working on cutting out the weight I’ve gained.”

Although there are many reasons why people gain weight, there are ways to prevent gaining weight.

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Diabetes, “Before you snack, ask yourself if you’re eating out of boredom or soothing yourself with food.”

Stock smart foods in the pantry. This can help those who snack a lot to only be allowed to snack on healthy foods with fewer calories.

Another option is to start eating breakfast. This helps have a healthy metabolism and fewer hunger pains. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Diabetes, “People who eat breakfast tend to eat less throughout the day than those who skip breakfast.”

Many students will face the effects of gaining weight in college but it can be handled through exercise, watching food habits and having the right mindset.