How to both survive and thrive this finals week

2. Make Sleep a Priority

Consider going to bed before curfew and making use of the early hours of the morning.

“With sleep, you’re supposed to get eight hours a night, but I think it makes a huge difference when you go to bed early and wake up early versus when you go to bed late and you wake up late, even if it’s still eight hours of sleep,” said Sophie Williams, a junior studying early childhood special education.

According to Forbes magazine, early birds get better grades. Forbes refers to a study conducted at Texas University in 2008 that illustrates how students who consider themselves “morning people” have higher GPAs than other students.

“When I wake up early in the morning… my mind is a lot clearer and I am able to focus more,” Williams said. “Waking up early is just a fresh start for me.”