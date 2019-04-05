How to both survive and thrive this finals week

“When I think of finals week I think of a lot of stress,” said Paige Poston, a sophomore studying exercise physiology. “There’s a lot of regret because people are like, ‘Man I should have done this or that.'”
Poston relates to many students who feel the stress of finals. The following suggestions may help you thrive, not just survive, this finals week.
1. Study Smarter, not Harder
Why waste time and energy studying ineffectively? Psych Central gives “10 Highly Effective Study Habits” to help improve the quality of time spent studying. These include:
- Think positively and focus on your strengths.
- Avoid thinking things like, “I am going to fail, I’m not smart enough.”
- Use memory games or mnemonic devices to remember things.
- Study somewhere that you will be able to focus; create a distraction free zone. Choose to study where you feel most productive.
2. Make Sleep a Priority
Consider going to bed before curfew and making use of the early hours of the morning.
“With sleep, you’re supposed to get eight hours a night, but I think it makes a huge difference when you go to bed early and wake up early versus when you go to bed late and you wake up late, even if it’s still eight hours of sleep,” said Sophie Williams, a junior studying early childhood special education.
According to Forbes magazine, early birds get better grades. Forbes refers to a study conducted at Texas University in 2008 that illustrates how students who consider themselves “morning people” have higher GPAs than other students.
“When I wake up early in the morning… my mind is a lot clearer and I am able to focus more,” Williams said. “Waking up early is just a fresh start for me.”
3. Think of Food as Fuel
“I’ve noticed that when I skip meals, I am unable to concentrate; but when I take time to make good meals that are a balanced meal, I feel better and am actually able to concentrate,” said Mackenzie Call, a junior studying biology.
Instead of grabbing a bag of chips or making a box of macaroni and cheese, take time to fuel your body with the nutrients and vitamins it needs to produce energy.
“Sometimes it’s a sacrifice to do that,” Call said. ” I’m worried about everything I need to get done, but when I make that sacrifice of time to take care of myself I’m more successful and I do actually work better.”
Remember these tips and do more than survive this finals week … thrive.