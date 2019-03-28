How to define success in IBC

Sharing is caring!











Success is defined differently for every person who uses it. There are companies on campus known as IBCs that all define success in their own unique ways. IBC is a program run by the business department that stands for Integrated Business Core. According to the BYU-Idaho website, “This academic experience is designed to help you develop essential skills and attributes needed in the workforce.”

Nine IBC companies with nine different focuses talk about their thoughts on success.

VNL is a company that puts vinyl designs on shirts. Brody Eaton, a senior studying automotive engineering technology, said their main goal is to allow customers to customize their own designs without limit. “I think that’s what makes us successful, is that every customer is treated as an individual,” Eaton said.

Another clothing company is Rep-It. Sean Patterson, a senior studying business management, said they sold clothing designed to represent where students were from.

Patterson said everyone in the company has goals to achieve every day and they work together to achieve them. “Success is when the whole company works together.” he said.

A couple of other companies who wanted to give students another unique way to express themselves are Bigfoot Stickers and Sticker Seal. These two companies sell customizable stickers for people to represent themselves.

Brayden Bailey is a junior studying business management and a representative for Bigfoot Stickers. He said, “Success for us is allowing the student body to express themselves.”

Natalia Webber, a senior studying business management, said something slightly different for Sticker Seal. She said success was making something they could be proud of.

In the Manwaring Center, Sweetums is another company. They sell home-made candies. Bailey Dudley, a senior studying business marketing and the appointed CEO of their company, described how important it was for them to listen to their customers.

“Success is defined by how we are matching our products with what our customers are wanting,” Dudley said. She said their company went even beyond what they expected.

For Smith Street Tacos, Logan Nebeker, Fuen Flores and Steven Miller, all seniors studying business management, talked about their experience. They said that they were in a stress-free environment where they could learn by trial and error.

“Success is coherence in our company, a sense of unity and friendship,” Nebeker said. He said learning to work together with people he didn’t expect was success for him.

At Casa De Kimball, Jared Jensen, a junior studying business management, said that selling tostadas and tacos was about how members of their company wanted to share their childhood food with others. He said the one thing that would define success for them was to see people come back.

Malea Panuska, a senior studying business management and a representative for Rexadilla, said success was when they were having fun while delivering good food.

Up in the Science and Technology Center, Jared Evershed, a junior studying business management, said that while their goal was to achieve the highest revenue in the STC, that wasn’t success. “Success to us is just learning,” Evershed said.

Learning is where all these companies are united. They all said it was a valuable learning experience. Each representative said they learned, some from a much harder start and others from learning to work together.

“We’ve had a lot of little successes along the way,” Weber said.

These students agreed that they succeeded because of that experience. “There’s still more to do,” Panuska said.