How to enjoy Fireworks this year in Rexburg

As the Fourth of July approaches, citizens of the United States everywhere will be celebrating Independence Day in ways that comply with social distancing and safety regulations. There are a few laws that Rexburg residents need to be aware of if they plan on having a safe and legal Fourth of July celebration.

According to a list of Idaho laws as compiled by the American Pyrotechnic Association, non-aerial “consumer” fireworks are permitted in Idaho such as “ground spinners, fountains, sparklers, smoke devices, or snakes.” Fireworks such as firecrackers and jumping jacks are not permitted.

There will be a fireworks show available for everyone in Rexburg to experience from the comfort of their home. Scott Johnson, the director of economic development and public relations for the city of Rexburg, explained how Rexburg is going to adjust this year.

“We will… be providing a firework show for the community as well, so that others don’t have to,” Johnson said. “They’re at three locations throughout the city so that anyone will be able to see them. We are actually not publicizing locations because we aren’t looking for people to gather. They can be anywhere in the city and look up to the sky.”

Johnson also said people setting off professional display grade fireworks will need to get a permit.

“We always encourage extreme safety with fireworks,” Johnson said. “If you’re looking to shoot off fireworks that actually leave the ground, we encourage you to contact the fire department. They will have a permit that will need to be filled out.”

The Rexburg fireworks should start around 10 p.m. on July 4.