How to follow your heart: Wellness Workshop

On Feb. 26, students attended a workshop that teaches about the Relationship Attachment Model (R.A.M.), which has multiple segments. Each week, the workshop focused on a different aspect of the model.

The subjects of R.A.M. include to know, trust, rely on, commit and touch. This past week, the subject was ‘to know,’ and the lesson focused on how couples can get to know their partner and themselves better.

“Tonight I learned that I need to become the ideal partner I want for myself,” said Loretta Kumire, a junior studying communication. “Get to know yourself — all of you — love yourself and prepare to be that partner for someone when the time comes.”

Marysa Wilcox, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies, and Adalee Musser, a senior also majoring in marriage and family studies, are the instructors for this five-week program.

Many students who attended enjoyed what the instructors had to say. Bailee Stucki, a freshman studying family consumer and sciences education, explained that she benefited from the information the instructors prepared. In her future relationships she will be able to use the different aspects of the family influences which include authority, territory, attention and responsibility.

Wilcox and Musser explained the importance of knowing the way that your partner was raised and the dynamics of their family. Each family has different values, rules and ways they do things in their home.

All of these dynamics influence the way people react in relationships, and it is important to have these discussions with your partner in order to make certain compromises and decisions.

Students interested in improving their dating relationships can attend the Wellness Workshops until March 18 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the following locations: John Taylor Building, room 100; George S. Romney Building, room 105; John W. Hart Building, room 152; Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, room 174B; and John L. Clarke Building, room 225.

More information can be found on the Wellness Workshops page.