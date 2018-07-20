How to have the best summer yet

The semester ends, students finish and pray to pass tests, temperatures rise and anticipation grows. What time is it? Summertime.

As summer approaches, many students start to wonder how they are going to fill their free time. Without the stresses of homework and studying, students can once again pick their hobbies and favorite pastimes back up.

Here are a few suggestions on how to make the most of summer break, regardless of location.

1. Wear sunscreen

According to cancerresearchuk.org, getting sunburnt even once every two years can triple the chance of getting skin cancer.

Whether its vessel is an aerosol can, a stick or a sticky lotion, sunscreen can help everyone avoid the dangers of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Who likes funky tans anyway?

2. Try something new

While routines of chill days by the pool or movie nights with friends may be appealing to many, there are so many opportunities to go out and try something new.

Go on a hike or ride a bike. Ask that girl or guy you’re interested in on a date. Pick up a new sport or go out with friends. Try to make new food. Go on a spontaneous road trip. Spend time outside. Stretch the comfort zone.

3. Stay hydrated

According to dripdrop.com, 75 percent of Americans are chronically dehydrated. Dehydration can cause fatigue, foggy memory, irritability, etc. It is commonly recommended that everyone drink at least a half-gallon of water every day to avoid dehydration.

Hydration is happiness.

4. Make some extra cash

From paying for tuition, housing, groceries, entertainment and all of the other joys and curveballs that life brings, many students find that making some extra money, while not having to worry about school, brings long-term benefits.

Depending on the track, students can have from seven weeks to nearly five months of summer. If opportunities for official part-time or full-time jobs are unavailable, look for opportunities elsewhere. Babysit for your neighbors and friends or do yard work for them. Make crafts and sell them online. Sell old clothes or things around the house you no longer need. Teach music lessons or tutor. Think outside the box.

