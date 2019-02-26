How to save a life (or three)!

Sharing is caring!











Thirty six thousand. That’s how many units of blood are needed daily in the United States.

Three. That is how many lives could be saved by your donation this Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Red Cross Blood Drive in the BYU-Idaho Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blood donations are needed every two seconds in the United States. There is a constant need, and donations serve a wide variety of patients. It is a necessity for traumatic injuries for cancer treatment, surgeries, and chronic illnesses, such as sickle cell disease, which not only affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the United States each year, according to the Red Cross, and also affects 1,000 babies, who are born with the disease yearly.

Your donation could give an infant the gift of growing up.

“In my opinion, students should seek any opportunity to be able to serve their fellow man.” said Vernon Harrison, a member of student service activities and a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. “The members of service activities work to make those opportunities as available as possible. Donating blood is just one of the few ways we have found to enable the students to help their fellow man. Many serious health issues require blood transfusions. … Any opportunity to donate blood should be taken and it can even lead to saving a life.”

According to the Red Cross, demand is not always met, since only about three percent of age-eligible people donate yearly. If you are in good health and able to donate, your donation could make a huge difference in the lives of those who need it the most. Eligibility requirements can be found here.

Although many students at BYU-I will come to donate on Thursday, others admit that the thought of donating blood puts their stomachs in knots. Bennett Wallace, a freshman studying political science, is one of these people.

“I think I would be fine with it if it was another color,” Wallace said. “If my blood was gold, it would be so cool to see it drawn. Just something about that gross red color makes me super queasy.”

Whether students are unable to donate for health reasons or turn faint at the sight of blood, the fact remains — those who are able and willing to donate are needed, and their gift will be appreciated in big ways.

To quote Winston Churchill, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

There are many ways to provide service, and donating blood is just one of many opportunities. This type of service might not be for everybody, but if you are in a position to donate and are considering stopping by on Thursday, think of the three lives that could be saved by your time and sacrifice.