How to stay informed and optimistic

On Jan. 8, President Henry J. Eyring and Sister Kathy C. Eyring gave a devotional where they encouraged students to be optimistic about the world. It can be hard to be optimistic when daily headlines only highlight the worst.

“There is a growing trend among news purveyors to emphasize strife, sin and sorrow,” President Eyring said. “Even seemingly reputable news agencies are increasingly focused on the worst of human behavior.”

Although it can be a struggle to stay informed and be optimistic, the Political Affairs Society shared how they are able to do so.

“I stay optimistic with reading news by making sure that I balance out more harsh stories with more optimistic stories,” said Caitlin Cox, a freshman majoring in international studies. “I like following UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees)… and seeing all the good the UN does. …There are still a lot of people that are doing really good things — you just have to look.”

For some students and faculty on campus, a variety of news sources can help put issues in perspective.

“When I read the news, I set up my Apple news feed so (it has) a bunch of different news sites,” said Max Erickson, a sophomore studying economics. “It prevents me from getting bombarded by one side and being really angry and outraged.”

By being educated on different sides of an issue, students can be more optimistic.

“Read from the buffet,” said Stephen Henderson, a communication professor with years of experience in the news industry, “If you are only sticking to the pasta line or the jello salad line or the meat and potatoes line, you’re not getting the whole buffet.”

Henderson explained that news has become more “siloed,” meaning that — thanks to social media and algorithms — people are more likely to surround themselves with news articles that reflect their own views as opposed to a variety of perspectives. This can be harmful and perpetuates a less optimistic outlook.

“If you want to have a better outlook on life,” Henderson said, “read everything that’s out there, and then the one agency’s spin of some idea is not going to feel so isolating.”