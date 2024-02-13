As the romantic holiday approaches, BYU-Idaho students acknowledge how easy it is to be swept up in the moment. Campus students give their advice on ways to stay safe.

It is important to keep personal safety in mind when on a date. Whether having known them for a short or long period, it is better to be prepared. Regardless of who asked out the other, ensuring a feeling of safety is important.

“It is good to have an idea and pre-judgement of the person you are going out with. Observe them before your date and how they talk online. Find out if they are who they say they are,” said an anonymous student.

Preparing and feeling safe for a date includes knowing the location, the activity and the mode of transportation.

“Being familiar with who you are going out with is important, and if it is your first date, go to a public setting” said Jenna Watson, an art education major.

Going to a public setting creates a comfortable and safe environment. Another student shared the importance of telling roommates with whom one is going out, the location and the time one will arrive home.

“My roommates had my location, you can share this temporarily or always. We felt it would help one another stay safe and alert when on a date with someone we just met,” said an anonymous student.

Another resource to remember is the availability of the Public Safety Department. It is available to all students and faculty members on campus at all hours of the day. If at any point in time one does not feel safe on campus, the Safety Department can be contacted at 208-496-3000.

“Reach out if you are feeling lonely. Don’t feel pressured to go on a date with someone you don’t want to,” said Akot Okullu, a special education major.

Be alert and aware this Valentine’s season.