Jacob Hanks (left) a sophomore student majoring in marketing, sits with Adalynn Conder (righ) a sophomore majoring in Chemistry & Biochemistry at the BYU-Idaho Spirit Week Rodeo image credit:

You've seen them walking around campus, sitting in class or attending a devotional. You think they're attractive and want to talk to them, but figuring out what to say is the hard part.

Whether you're starting a conversation, showing interest or asking someone out, approaching someone can be intimidating.

Hi, I'm Payton Gold! I'm a sophomore studying communications. If you've been unsure how to interact with someone you're interested in, I've been there.

I reached out to BYU-Idaho Family Relations faculty members Cole Ratcliffe and Robert Stewart for advice on starting conversations and navigating the dating scene.

Their advice focused on building confidence and planning a first date, but one message came up repeatedly: stop overthinking it and take a chance!

Here are eight tips about talking to your crush.

1. Stop overthinking the first conversation

Ratcliffe said one of the most common mistakes is that people put too much pressure on themselves before a conversation even starts.

“Your crush isn't your one person,” Ratcliffe said. “You're not proposing, you're just saying hi.”

Ratcliffe suggests keeping things simple and listening in your first conversation.

"Ask a simple question about something you share, like a class, a ward activity or their weekend and then actually listen to the answer," Ratcliffe said.

The goal isn't to impress someone with a perfect conversation... It's to get to know them.

Students roller-blading at Date Night. Image credit: BYU-Idaho Photos

2. Confidence is attractive

Confidence can make a big difference when you want to talk to someone you like.

"Confidence is attractive," Stewart said.

He also recognizes that many single students struggle to approach someone they're interested in.

He shared an example of a shy student who wanted to get to know more people. She decided she would sit next to a boy she found attractive in the Hyrum Manwaring Center every day. Eventually, she started dating one of the guys she had approached. She didn't need an elaborate strategy.

Ratcliffe made a similar point. “Confidence comes from practice, not the other way around."

You don't have to wait until you're confident to approach someone. You build confidence by doing it.

3. Keep the first date simple

You've worked up the courage to ask someone out. Congratulations! Now what?

According to Stewart, a first date should be planned and understood as an official date, but it shouldn't feel like a major event.

"You're not trying to figure out if you're now dating; you're not trying to figure out if you found your spouse. You just spend 60 to 90 minutes of your time getting to know somebody. You keep it as low-pressure as you can," Stewart said.

Ratcliffe also recommends short and inexpensive first dates. A simple activity gives both people the chance to talk without making the experience feel overwhelming.

You don't need an expensive dinner or a perfect itinerary. You just want to get to know each other.

4. Don't turn the first date into a marriage interview

Both professors warned about taking things too seriously, too quickly.

Stewart said people sometimes bring up marriage, plans or future relationship goals after only one or two dates. That can create unnecessary pressure.

Ratcliffe calls another common mistake, "TMT: too much talk, too much touch or too much time, too soon."

Early dates should be spent learning whether you enjoy spending time together, not deciding if they're your future spouse.

BYUI students talk as they head to a devotional. Image credit: Hans Koepsell

5. Be clear about your intentions

Are you friends? Are you hanging out? Was that actually a date?

“'Letting it develop naturally’ usually just means hanging out for months and wondering where you stand,” Ratcliffe said.

Instead, try something simple: "I'd love to take you out on Saturday."

Stewart also encouraged people not to wait for every opportunity to happen on its own. He even tells his daughters that if someone isn't asking them out, they can take the initiative themselves.

6. Don't let rejection scare you

No one likes rejection, but the fear of it can keep people from taking chances.

Stewart compared dating to taking a shot. "You make 0% of the shots you don't shoot.”

Ratcliffe also added that being turned down doesn't mean you aren't attractive or marriage material. It simply means that the person wasn't interested.

Don't let the possibility of rejection stop you from trying.

7. Don't ghost someone

How you communicate after a date matters too.

Stewart said ambiguity is one of the biggest problems in dating. People aren't always sure whether something was a date or where they stand afterwards. He also warned against ghosting someone or leading them on because you're uncomfortable being honest with them.

Ratcliffe says, "People who are interested usually show it: they say yes, they offer another time if they can't make it, they engage when you talk."

He also mentioned that when someone gives vague responses or doesn't suggest another time after cancelling, it may be time to move on.

Be clear with others, and don't analyze every interaction.

8. Just go talk to them

After all the advice on confidence, communication, and etiquette, both professors came back to one idea: Take the chance.

Ratcliffe's final advice was simple: "Go talk to them."

Stewart offered similar advice: "Have the courage to do it."

So the next time you see someone who interests you, go say hello. Ask a question. If the conversation goes well, then ask them out on a date.

It might work out. It might not, but at least you won't spend the rest of the day wondering what might have happened if you had said something. The eight tips all come down to the same thing: confidence, intentionality and not being afraid to take the next step.