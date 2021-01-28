How to tutor through a pandemic

Academic Support Centers at BYU-Idaho offer tutoring and support for subjects such as math, reading and writing. However, COVID-19 has forced them to make some adjustments.

Don Bingham, a department chair for the Academic Support Centers said the changes made for tutoring were difficult at first.

“In Spring 2020, we had to adjust to providing virtual tutoring only,” Bingham stated. “While this was a difficult pivot, it was also very rewarding. We developed new methods for providing tutoring support for students, such as Zoom tutoring and Chat Support.”

Most tutoring options are through Zoom video calls, but some in-person tutoring sessions are available for students as well. The Reading Center, Math Study Center and Tutoring Center provide in-person options for students.

Because of the pandemic, there are certain restrictions and requirements for meeting with a tutor face-to-face.

“Face-to-face tutoring requires students and tutors to be in good health,” Bingham said. “The number that is allowed in a given space is restricted to allow for social distancing, and wearing a mask during the appointment is required.”

In addition to offering great opportunities for students to get academic help, the Academic Support Centers also offers opportunities for students to volunteer, work and get paid.

“Tutors that work for one of the learning centers in Academic Support are paid,” Bingham said. “Students who do not work for Academic Support and want to volunteer to help other students, can do so through Volunteer Connections.”

For more information about the Academic Support Centers, go to https://www.byui.edu/academic-support-centers/.