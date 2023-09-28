The semi-annual general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a day away — the weekend-long program will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct.1. Sessions are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Not everyone is able to travel to Salt Lake and get tickets to the in-person event. For those staying in town, here are a few ways to watch general conference.

On Campus

An experience that is close to attending general conference in person, there are live showings of all sessions in the John Taylor Building Chapel, Taylor 180.

From Home

General conference can be viewed from the comfort of home, through the Church’s website.

Radio

Have a busy weekend planned? General conference is broadcast through BYU-Idaho Radio, 91.5 FM or 94.3 FM.