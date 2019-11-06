Hunting for married housing

Low-income married students can find housing fit for them through BYU-Idaho community housing, bulletin boards and Facebook groups.

When Tessa Donaldson, a BYU-I alumnus and adjunct faculty, searched for housing, she started by scrolling through the Facebook page Rexburg Renters, scanning posts and searching for rental offers, including everything for her family’s future home.

Rexburg Renters is a private Facebook group that allows students to sell their contracts, rent properties and give suggestions on places to live for others.

“Usually things will sell quickly, so you will have to be on there constantly looking,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson noticed early on that married housing was competitive and had few slots available. She tried different resources such as the BYU-I community housing page by the BYU-I Housing and Student Living Office.

On the community housing page, Donaldson looked for offers of different types of housing nearby and neighboring cities. She explained she wanted to find housing for the least amount of money.

“Housing is so expensive around here if you don’t look, and I wasn’t about to spend all my savings on a one-bedroom apartment,” Donaldson said.

Brandon Woolsey, a senior studying biology, and his wife, Lexie, found it difficult to find a home large enough for their family.

“It is never cheap to have a child, so looking for the right housing was something we were worried about,” Brandon said.

He said they used different websites to find housing close to BYU-I that were kid-friendly.

Lexie said she searched Rexburg Renters every day until she saw the apartment she wanted and messaged the person for details. The home was big enough for them and guests, a priority for the Woolsey family.

Eligible students in need of economic assistance can apply for subsidized housing.

According to the HUD’s public housing program, eligibility for subsidized housing is based on gross income, disabilities and family situations. Students who hope to apply for subsidized housing can join a waitlist.

The BYU-I the community housing page lists of some of the subsidized housing around Rexburg, suggests looking on the BYU-I bulletin board, as well as the Rexburg Renters Facebook page.

To join the waitlist or see if students qualify for subsidized housing, those interested can apply to each individual complex. Each complex has its own set of paperwork so students may have to fill out several sets.

Through the help of Facebook, housing and student living, students can find their homes for the price tag that appeals to them.