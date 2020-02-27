Hymns: from Emma Smith to now

For centuries, music has been used as a way to express thoughts, ideas and feelings.

In 1830, Emma Smith was tasked to compile sacred hymns for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These hymns have been played and sung for nearly 200 years.

According to BBC, “The word ‘hymn’ comes from the Greek word ‘hymnos’ which means ‘a song of praise’. Originally these would have been written in honour of the Gods. Hymnody (the singing or composition of hymns) has evolved and changed over the centuries and been affected by new thinking and developing religious beliefs: throughout the history of the church, whenever there has been renewal, revival or restoration, new songs of worship have appeared.”

New music, in all genres, comes out every year. The upcoming Hymn Festival is a testament to that.

“I think that there are so many hymns out there that share great messages, but there are even more that people haven’t heard of before,” said Levi Kelley, a senior majoring in musical arts. “It’s a great opportunity to go hear brand new hymns. Hymns are still being written. There’s always new music.”

The Hymn Festival occurs annually, and this year will mark its 15th anniversary.