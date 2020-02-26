I-StandUP for comedy

Roaring laughter and high-pitched cackles echoed down the third-floor hallway leading to the room where I-StandUP preps for their comedic performances.

As one of several workshops offered to BYU-Idaho students, I-StandUp students meet every Thursday in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center room 369, where they practice performing stand-up and writing jokes.

“Between the fun atmosphere, open dialogue and really bad Jerry Seinfeld impressions, it is really easy to have a fun time and come up with good jokes,” said Dallin Bytheway, a sophomore studying mathematical science and the I-StandUP workshop manager.

Throughout each semester, I-StandUP performs on campus and showcases the members’ talent as they perform their jokes in front of a large audience of over 100 students.

“I love performing. The audiences are always fun and laugh at our jokes, which always makes me feel good,” Bytheway said.

For years, I-StandUP has been a group that has tried to bring laughter to campus.

“I have been in the group for three years, and from coming, I have made some of my best friends,” said Quinn Dexter, a senior studying geology.

I-StandUP performs on campus March 6 and 14. They also perform off-campus at Righteous Slice every third Thursday of the month.