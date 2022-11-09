Home Campus I-Talent show astonishes audiences
Campus

I-Talent show astonishes audiences

By Amberleigh Broker
The stage decorated for the How to Train Your Dragon theme. Photo credit: Amberleigh Broker

On Saturday night, Nov. 5, BYU-Idaho students displayed their talents in the John W. Hart Building auditorium during I-Talent: A Night With Dragons. The show was themed around How to Train Your Dragon and featured many talents including singing, a love poem about prime numbers, an electric guitar solo and a color guard routine.

The room was adorned with all kinds of How to Train Your Dragon motifs. Fog poured onto the illuminated Viking ship on stage, and pine branches, candles and stones adorned the tables. Some of the judges and contestants sported Viking helmets to elevate the theme. The audience greeted each act with a renewed round of applause and enthusiastic cheers.

“I loved the show,” said audience member Douglas Jindra, a freshman studying communication. “I really enjoyed the acts. There’s a lot of hidden talent in Rexburg that I wouldn’t have been able to see if talent shows like these didn’t happen, so that was really awesome to see. If we can see more talented people like that, which I’m now convinced that there are, I think we should have more shows.”

The call for more shows like this one was a request of audience members and performers alike.

“We definitely should have more opportunities for people to show off their talents,” said Jojo (Jodie) Bethel, a member of the a cappella group Resonate and a freshman studying fine art. “I feel like a lot of people don’t get to take the classes that they want to based on their majors. One of the reasons I got into Resonate was that I’m not a vocal performance major and that’s not offered as a minor, but I still want to be able to share my music and my talent with everyone around me. It makes me and I’m sure everyone in Resonate so happy when we see smiles on people’s faces from the music we create.”

The winners of the night were Emily Stockton and Godfrey Nkula, who stunned the audience with their singing skills.

“I like to think of this as a ‘test drive’ for future shows,” said event MC Tyler Haynie, a freshman studying political science.

To stay up to date with future events like this one, be sure to visit I-Belong.

