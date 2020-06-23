I, too, sing America: Rexburg celebrates Juneteenth 2020

Hundreds gathered at Porter Park in Rexburg to celebrate this year’s Juneteenth celebration.

Citizens of Rexburg came together in a spirit of remembrance for the slaves that were freed. According to Juneteenth.com, 1865 was the year the slaves in Texas were finally emancipated, marking 155 years without slavery in the United States this year.

A program took place in the pavilion amongst other activities around the park for people to participate in, including art projects for children and informational booths from local societies.

Kagiso Dikane, a junior studying financial economics, was one of the organizers for the event. He said there has been a lot of information portrayed lately in the media incorrectly. His hope for the event was to enlighten people and help them learn some background about the holiday’s history.

“The main purpose of us actually having this (event, is) trying to raise a voice for the minority that aren’t heard of, to try and actually help even the majority, to better understand the minority,” Dikane said. “It’s just giving us a better understanding as well with, you know, Black Lives Matter and the emancipation of the slaves and so forth.”

Dikane believes this holiday is getting more attention because of everything going on in the news right now. It has helped people to know the holiday exists. Many people didn’t know it was a holiday before this year, Dikane includes that even some Black people didn’t know it existed.

In addition to this celebration raising awareness, Jaron Rose, a senior majoring in theatre studies, hopes this holiday will assist in what he refers to as the second phase of the civil rights movement.

“I mean, it’s just a holiday that celebrates freedom,” Rose said. “We’re kind of still in chains but hopefully we will break those chains.”

He attended a smaller Juneteenth party last year in Rexburg, but it was a holiday that mostly went unrecognized. Rose said that this year a lot of people have come up to him and asked him about it.

“There’s a lot of people who are like ‘What is Juneteenth?’” Rose said. “They’ve never heard of it. Some people think it was just made up just this year, but no, it’s been celebrated for quite a long time.”

Rose thinks this holiday is a day to celebrate and be happy. He hoped as people passed by the park they stopped and saw what it is all about.

“Today’s supposed to be more of a jolly day,” Rose said. “The other protests were more serious or more like getting a hard message out there. Today is supposed to be a day of celebration. I hope they see this more as us not here to send a serious message but more of a message of hope and that slavery [is] over, this is our moment of happiness, so that’s really cool.”

David Reeser, a citizen of Rexburg, came to the celebration to support the cause. He saw a post about it on Facebook and decided to have his face seen in support of the whole Rexburg community, not just certain individuals.

“As important as it is to get out and celebrate Fourth of July, we want to get out and celebrate Juneteenth as well,” Reeser said.

He explained that said the event was educational for him. As a high school teacher in Rexburg and during all of his time in Rexburg Reeser had no idea that Idaho was the fifth state to declare Juneteenth an official holiday.

Reeser hopes this holiday helps people of color feel like they are not alone.

“We can join together, we can work together for a common good and I think we’ve really been isolated with the whole COVID-19 thing,” Reeser said. “We really have had to keep our distance from other people. This is really one of the first times we’ve ever come out to this kind of a gathering and we’re excited that we could do that. But if nothing else, I hope that it gets that message that together we can address this and solve this problem.”

In future years Reeser hopes Rexburg can continue to celebrate this holiday, making it bigger and better each year.

Mayor Jerry Merrill also attended the Juneteenth celebration. He hopes the celebration can help to unify Rexburg in a common cause for good.

“My hope is that we get to know each other because I’ve always felt like the more we get to know each other, the more we appreciate each other and respect each other for, you know, the goodness that people have,” Merrill said. “My hope is that this will help us to feel more of a sense of unity and appreciation for what colored people have gone through throughout history.”

Merrill discovered what Juneteenth was this year when he was approached by the organizers of the event when seeking permission for the gathering. He believes this is a great holiday that celebrates freedom.

“It’s just another Freedom Day for people that are maybe different for me but it means a lot to them, and so because it means a lot to them, it means a lot to me,” Merrill said.