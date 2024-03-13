Breadtzel Bros is a company of 15 students in the IBC program at BYU-Idaho this semester who sell pretzel bits and rotating flavors of lemonade or limeade.

They offer flavors Salty Sista, Garlic Guy and a third flavor that changes each week.

The Salty Sista is a regular pretzel sprinkled with salt and come

s with nacho cheese dip. The Garlic Guy is a garlic parmesan pretzel with marinara sauce on the side.

Last week, they had the “Maple Mommy” which is topped with a maple sauce paired with cream cheese frosting on the side.

They are located in the front entrance of the Joseph Fielding Smith Building from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“So we created this idea on our own at the beginning of the semester,” said Sarah Rowley, the chief operations officer for Breadtzel Bros. “My group actually was the one that came up with the pretzel idea. And we just chose the one that was the best formulated (for students).”

The Salty Sista costs $4 for six pretzel bites or $6 for 12 bites.

As for the Garlic Guy and Maple Mommy, the six bite packs are $5 and for 12 bite packs, it’s $7. Additional sauces are .50 cents. The lemonade drinks cost $2.50.

“It’s a big commitment,” Rowley said. “This is our thing, it’s just something that we care about and fun with. And so it’s fun to see people that like coming and we have some customers that are super consistent.”

