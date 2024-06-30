While walking by the amphitheater near the David O. Mckay Library, one’s eye may be caught by something glittering in the sun.

That glittering may be the IBC company Charmed’s permanent jewelry.

Permanent jewelry is a chain welded together around the wearer’s wrist or ankle by a special welding machine, creating seamless jewelry.

Selling at some of the best prices available in the industry, Charmed’s jewelry is gold-filled as opposed to gold-plated. Gold-filled lasts much longer and is the closest alternative to solid gold, according to Charmed employees.

“That’s why our prices are about half of any competition is because we wanted to … bring it to college students and make it affordable,” said Samila Osthed, a sophomore studying business management.

Customers may also purchase charms to add to their chain for $3 each.

“We have charms so people can like personalize it, get matching ones with their friends, significant others, roommates, all that fun stuff,” Osthed said.

Charm options include birthstones, gems, letters and more.

Prices range from a bracelet for $35 to a necklace for $55.

Charmed provides several chain options, including a thicker stainless-steel chain designed specifically for men in mind.

Permanent jewelry requires a special type of welder.

“It does take a little bit of getting used to, but it’s, we have a couple of people that are really good at it,” said Graydon Weber, a senior studying business management.

Free giveaways, updates and more information are available on their Instagram.