IBC companies create farmers market

On Oct. 28, The sun shined down on the first Integrated Business Core farmers market at the BYU-Idaho Amphitheater, each with its own unique booths and products.

The businesses at the market included Groovy Mama Apparel, MindFull Jewelry, Golden Teton Clay, Gaiter Gainz, Hidden Gems Rexburg and Rexburg Gamebox.

“We decided the do the farmer’s market because it would bring unity within the IBC and to also help attract more traffic for our businesses,” said Jason Holcomb, a junior studying business management – marketing and member of Golden Teton Clay.

Throughout the amphitheater, Teton Clay had Spikeball. MindFull Jewelry had bowling, frisbees soaring through the air and music. Each business offered promotions, giveaways and raffles.

MindFull Jewelry offered a buy one get one 50% off and partnered with Golden Teton Clay earrings to put together a self-care basket which items for facials, lotion, and more. The basket also included one product from Golden Teton Clay and one product from MindFull Jewelry.

MindFull Jewelry created a bowling game at its booth where students could take its shot at knocking down the white pins with the miniature black bowling ball just for fun.

Hidden Gems Rexburg offered a raffle and promotions if students could find its talkative T-Rex roaming the amphitheater. It offered 50% off on its haunted adventure packs. Its usual packs included items such as outdoor activities, attractions, restaurants, etc.

Gaiter Gainz sported its athletic face masks and its buy 10 get 10% off promotion.

GroovyMama Apparel set up its colorful and groovy with all its bright-colored tie-dye apparel. Its booth was clearly seen because of its cardboard white and sky blue hipster van. Off to the side, it also had a Kan-Kan game set up, where every shot made in the slit meant three tickets in the business’s raffle.

Rexburg GameBox let people try its hand at its new card game: Dorm Room Fridge. Students could grab a table and chairs and compete for space in the metaphorical fridge. The cards included a variety of different food such as ramen noodles, Crossroads Crepes, Millhollow frozen yogurt, and more.

“Right now during COVID and social distancing it might be hard for some people to find social interaction and to have fun,” said Harrison Southwick, a senior studying marketing and CEO of Rexburg GameBox. “We wanted to provide another option for people to connect and have fun apart from sitting on the couch watching Netflix.”

Although the farmers market is over, people can still visit these businesses at its select booths around campus. For more information on future events and giveaways check out each business on Instagram or Facebook.