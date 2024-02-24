Craftsman Touch Leather Co. is a new IBC company that focuses on custom leather products.

Their booth is found in the John W. Hart Building east entrance and will be moved to the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on March 5.

“(For) our name, Craftsman Touch Leather Co., we wanted to really emphasize on the craftsman touch and the ability to handmake the products,” said Brooke Pilling, an employee of the company. “They are handcrafted and we wanted to focus on quality and have that come across in our name.”

They have 13 employees who are students at BYU-I. The motto they follow as a company is “Your vision, our craft.”

Their main products are custom-engraved leather key chains and leather bracelets. They are considering laser engraved mouse pads. All products use genuine leather.

“Customization is a really neat experience to provide,” said Nathan Taylor, an employee of the company.

Their prices are $8.99 for a fully custom piece, $7.99 for a pre-engraved item and $6.99 for a blank leather product. In the future, they plan to offer discounts and deals on their products.





“We are doing some research and development for little key tags that we stamp things on,” said Sam Wilson, an employee of the company.

The best way to contact the company is by visiting their website or Instagram.

“We do that have the personal craftsmen touch. And we as the company are the craftsmen,” Pilling said.