Danish Delights is an IBC that offers aebleskivers, puffy pancake balls with fillings in the middle and frosting on top.

The small company sells three different flavor options. In the second week of February, the flavors were Cinnamon Dream, Raspberry Delight and Buttermilk Bliss.

Cinnamon sugar with a frosted top became the favorite among customers on Danish Delight’s opening week.

The company will keep Cinnamon Dream and Raspberry Bliss in the rotation and will bring two new flavors to the table — Red Velvet and Choco-Berry Dream.

Jared Fox, the Danish Delights equipment organizer and chef, described the Choco-Berry Dream on the menu last week.

“We got Strawberry Nutella now and that one is selling out. Because it’s chocolate strawberry; people love that,” Fox said. “We got the strawberry icing on top of that. It’s just too good!”

This business project is for a nine-credit integrated business core class that challenges and prepares students for business.

“We really wanted to give the people a good price, a fair price,” said Riley Bradford, the Danish Delights flavorist.

Visit their website to stay informed about the new flavors of Danish Delight.