Day Tripper Protein, an IBC company, sells several protein-filled snacks made of basic ingredients.

“You don’t have to go out, and buy that and make it yourself. It’s nice and convenient on campus,” said Emma Gardiner, a senior studying apparel entrepreneurship.

Day Tripper Protein offers its protein in two forms: bites and shakes.

The shakes and bites come in three different flavors: strawberry white chocolate, chocolate peanut butter and raspberry white chocolate.

“Our ingredient lists are pretty small because we wanted to keep them clean and not add a bunch of preservatives,” Gardiner said.

Their shakes are for those looking for a more protein-heavy product, containing up to 50 grams in a 16-ounce bottle, pre-mixed and ready for individuals fresh out of the gym.

“Some people aren’t gym bros,” said Gardiner. “Like, you know, crazy protein. But being healthy is for everyone. And it’s so simple.”

The bites come in bags of three or nine, with each bite containing up to three grams of protein.

The bites make a great healthy study snack, according to Gardiner.

Customers can purchase Day Tripper Protein in the John W. Hart Building Monday through Friday from 12-3 p.m. and Saturdays 9-11 a.m.

Customers may also pre–order online and choose to have products shipped directly to their home or ready for in-store pick–up.

“And at least from what we’ve seen, of like the healthy options on campus, this is the tastiest and most accessible option,” Gardiner said.