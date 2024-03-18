Encircled About is the newest IBC clothing company on campus.

They are located in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on the second floor, next to the Sky Bridge and Career Center.

“A main aspect at our booth that is different is how much we value customers’ opinions and their personal styles,” said the Encircled About team. “We are more than willing to work with them to make sure that they get what they like the best from the designs that we provide. We also try to create a space where people can enjoy talking to us about the clothes or even to get to know each other!”

Their current hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with Tuesdays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The company has 13 employees.

Their company name originated from incorporated Christian values.

“We knew that the name of our company had to incorporate Christian love and the feeling of community,” the company said. “We chose Encircled About because it symbolizes our faith wrapping around the entire process of the business and goes into every aspect of the clothing we put on the market.”

They sell T-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies with a variety of different designs and colors. The prices vary with each product. T-shirts are $19.99, crewnecks are $26.99 and hoodies are $34.99.

“As of now, we plan to continue our t-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies in additional colors based on what we believe the people will like to wear,” said the Encircled About Team.

The company has discounts and deals that change weekly. They post about their promotions on Instagram.

“We love to have people at the booth to see what we offer in regard to faith-based apparel,” said the Encircled About Team. “Not only do we want people’s opinions, we would like to implement new ideas so we can ensure that each person finds something they are comfortable with that also allows them to show others and Heavenly Father, they have faith in the gospel.”

Visit the company through their Instagram or website.

“We empower individuals to spread God’s love through expressions of faith. We achieve this by building a community that embodies Christ through simplistic, high-quality, faith-based apparel,” said the Encircled About team.