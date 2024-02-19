Indulgin’ is a chocolate-based IBC company located in the south hallway leading to the BYU-Idaho Center.

The company name was generated when searching in ChatGPT for unique names for chocolate companies. “Indulgent” was a result, and “Indulgin'” became the company name.

“People should come, the chocolates are really good, and I’m not a big person that’s into a lot of sweets and things like even just the plain chocolate,” said Amanda Simeoli, the chief marketing officer for Indulgin’.

The company currently has two main products: peanut butter truffles and chocolate truffles. Possible ideas for future products are chocolate drizzle popcorn, Oreo truffles, potato chip truffles and pretzel truffles.

“I think college kids are really stressed,” said Evan Rasmussen, vice president of sales. “Every college student deserves to reward themselves and find relief. Chocolate is one of those things, like a guilty pleasure, indulgent. That’s our whole brand.”

The standard package containing five truffles is $4.50 for one or $8 for two packages. Indulgin’ is also considering adding small activities that can earn discounts on products.

“We have a fun environment, and we want people to have a good experience with our chocolate,” Rasmussen said.

The company is comprised of 14 employees. Their hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Their Tuesday hours are 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Just come see us. It’s a fun environment, and there is no pressure in buying. We just want to create a fun environment,” Simeoli said.