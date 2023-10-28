The Fro Zone is one of BYU-Idaho’s newest, fall semester integrated business core companies. Bring this article to The Fro Zone to get 15% off a purchase of your choice.

“We sell frozen yogurt products, frozen yogurt bowls and milkshakes,” said Weston Tenney, the current Chief Executive Officer of The Fro Zone. “We use a product that’s created by food science professors and students. So our products are made right here in the STC.”

The store is located in the main lobby of the STC building on the BYU-I campus. It offers many different products that are customizable with different toppings. The company has been running for over two weeks, and it’s trying to become well-known.

“We’re trying to spice up the vibe in the STC a little bit,” Tenney said. “There’s a lot of really cool seating and a lot of good lighting … we’re trying to make it a space that people can come to hang out in. Relax a little bit and enjoy a treat more during the day.”

The Fro Zone’s pricing is geared toward students and is adapting as the company grows. Right now its six-ounce frozen yogurt bowl is $5.25 and the eight-ounce frozen yogurt bowl is $6.00. The milkshakes are $7.50. Each option comes with one free topping and each additional topping is $.50.

“We are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays we are open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but then Tuesday is whenever Devotional ends and until 3 p.m.,” said Erin Callahan, the Chief Operating Officer of The Fro Zone.

The Fro Zone is hoping to start evening hours soon. This week they are introducing new products, including grilled cheese sandwiches. There will be a combo meal option where you can purchase a sandwich and a shake.

“I don’t want to reveal too much,” Tenney said. “But we’re working closely with food science professors and students to create a product that could potentially stick around BYU-Idaho for a long time.”

The Fro Zone is also hoping to start doing pickup orders, delivery and catering options. According to Tenney, most soda shops and snack options are located at the north end of campus. The goal of the store is to give students an option on the south end of campus.

“We’re looking into getting a second machine so we can go other places on campus and possibly even have delivery options,” said Nate Hollingsworth, the Chief Technology Officer. “So if someone’s over at the Smith or something they can go get a protein shake. So right now it’s just located in the STC. But eventually, hopefully, we’re looking at branching out.”

To learn more about The Fro Zone, visit their Instagram.