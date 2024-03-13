The Ezra Taft Benson Building hosts the company Mama’s Lunchies Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company aims to bring back nostalgic memories of loved ones by serving lunch with a love note.

“We wanted to have the feel of your mom packing your lunch for you,” said Lucia Ratliff, a company member. “That’s why we include love notes.”

When customers purchase a sandwich, they have the option of receiving a complementary love note, dad joke or scripture of the day.

They encourage sharing love through custom orders and notes. A staff member will either deliver the note and meal to a loved one in-person, or recipients can pick them up.

“People can send a love note for free. We’ll print it and give it to them… (they can) also send a sandwich or lunch combo with it. All in one spot,” Ratliff said.

Josh Rucker has received two notes with meals from his mother and grandmother.

“I felt loved,” Rucker said.

Mama’s Lunchies has four different sandwiches: Mama’s Classic, The Campout, Strawberry Serenade and Toffee Twist. Students have the option of upgrading to a combo to receive a snack and sandwich meal.

“Our most popular is called The Campout … a s’mores sandwich, and it’s got Nutella, marshmallow cream, crushed-up graham crackers and Oreos,” Ratcliff said.

A new sandwich was also launched this week. “The Health Nut” is a peanut butter and honey sandwich served on whole wheat bread. Stay up-to-date on deals and new releases on Instagram.

The company encourages all to stop by and pick up a quick snack or to share the love with someone close to them.

“Even if someone’s not buying a sandwich we want them to send love…so that they can have that experience of connection with someone that loves them,” Ratcliff said.

As a student-run business, Mama’s Lunchies employees understand the stress of student life.

“You know, college is hard,” Ratcliff said. “(We) want them to know that we just want to be able to spread authentic love to the campus.”