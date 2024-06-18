BYU-Idaho’s IBC companies are now open for business on campus. One of these companies, Nibbl, offers rice krispie treats in the Ezra Taft Benson Building lobby Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There are four different varieties of treats. Fruity pebble and cocoa pebble treats sell for $4.99, while the Oreo and peanut butter flavors cost $5.99. They also offer a variety pack for $6.99.

According to Nibbl CEO Jada Harris, a senior studying apparel entrepreneurship, Nibbl is all about fun.

“It’s just fun,” Harris said. “Everything just makes you happy, it’s a little special treat. We’ve got little stickers that we give out, we have social media. Our brand is very happy and sweet.”

Free samples are passed out to attract customers, along with extra ways for Nibbl to expand their audience.

“We have vending machines, we cater,” Harris said. “We have four vending machines right now around campus and then we’ll be bringing out more soon.”

The four vending machines are currently located in the Science and Technology Center, the Joseph Fielding Smith Building, the John W. Hart Building and the Thomas E. Ricks Building.

Nibbl is open for the rest of the semester until July 17. For more information, visit their website and Instagram