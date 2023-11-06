Off-Shore is an Integrated Business Core company that specializes in jewelry made with recycled sea glass. According to the company’s LinkedIn

“Our main goal is to bring the beach to Rexburg,” said Sierra Neumann, the chief marketing manager for the company.

Rexburg is known to get very cold in the winter months, sometimes getting below minus 30 at times, making the colder seasons an ideal time for the company’s start-up.

“A lot of us are from coastal states and it gets sad and depressing and cold here, so we wanted to bring a little bit of that warmth and comfort that you feel at the beach here to the city,” Sierra said.

Each piece is unique and hand-crafted by nature. Sea glass is broken glass from pollution and litter, such as bottles, that have been at sea for several years. The time and movement of the ocean smooth the glass.

Sea glass is often mistaken with “beach glass” which “comes from freshwater sources, and typically has a less frosted appearance and a different pH balance than real sea glass” according to Ashish Tiwari’s article “What Is Sea Glass And Where Does It Come From?”

For more information on the company, visit either its LinkedIn or follow Off-Shore on Instagram.