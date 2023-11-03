On-a-Stick is an IBC that has been in operation for roughly four weeks. As of now, they sell three sweet treats: gourmet caramel apples with “caramel, white chocolate drizzle, and cookie crumble topping;” smore pops with “marshmallow, chocolate, graham cracker, and a hint of cinnamon;” chocolate dipped pretzels with a white chocolate drizzle. The company also sells a gluten-free version of the caramel apple.

Ingredient descriptions for each item can be found at their online store.

“The theme of the semester is snacks you can eat on a stick,” said Hayden Borup, marketing manager for the company. “Next, we’re coming out with different flavors of caramel apples.”

Currently, On-a-Stick can be found in the Benson and at a self-serve kiosk in the Risks. The company’s in-person locations are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with openings pushed to noon on Tuesdays for Devotional.

To buy their products online for delivery or pickup at the Benson building, visit the company’s website. For deals and event appearances, follow On-a-Stick on Instagram.