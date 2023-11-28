Sunday Blues, a new IBC company, is trying to bring out student’s unique personalities at BYU-Idaho.

“Our original goal was to help people be seen through their own creativity,” said Halle Fort, the technology specialist on the marketing team of Sunday Blues. “I feel like a lot of times you don’t get to see the creative side of people.”

Sunday Blues, a custom T-shirt company, specializes in printing designs and photos through UV lights. You can send the company whatever you want on the shirt and they will print it clearly on the shirt or tote. If you don’t have a specific picture or design, they have pre-designed shirts available.

“We sell solar printed apparel,” Fort said. “Basically, it’s a process where you print out a negative like photography, negative paint on dye and then put the negative on top and expose it under UV light like sunlight.”

Sunday Blues primarily produces T-shirts, both long and short sleeves. They cost $24.99. Sunday Blues also makes custom tote bags for $14.99.

Sunday Blues is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Tuesdays, because of Devotional, it closes at 12:30 p.m.

“We have a Shopify website that’s linked on our Instagram,” said Keri Sheffield, the bookkeeper on the finance team for Sunday Blues. “Then they can fill out the form to get it done.”

Once you submit the picture or design you want printed on the shirt, you can pick it up at the Sunday Blues booth in the BYU-Idaho Center or the item can be delivered to your home.

“It takes about, from start to finish, 10-15 minutes,” Fort said.

Sunday Blues offers four dye-infused colors for their materials, ensuring the hues remain vibrant through washes. Available colors include blue, red, purple and orange. The company recommends single-color printing for optimal results.

“This week we’ve been doing a few DIY nights where people can come, and we actually walk them through the process so they can do it themselves,” Fort said.

The next DIY night is Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Ezra Taft Benson Building.

“I feel like our goal is to help people be seen through their artistic ability,” Fort said. “It’s a way that people can display who they really are and wear it throughout campus.”