Urban Perks offers discount cards to students for various local businesses.

This IBC company has partnered with multiple companies in Rexburg to provide affordable fun to students.

The card offers a variety of deals for food establishments and activity centers. Offers include percentage discounts on items, and many are buy-one-get-one-free deals.

“We’re just trying to appeal to everybody,” said Tucker Shaffer, a junior studying business management. “There’s something for everybody to enjoy off of our deals.”

The Deluxe Rexburg Discount Card features 21 deals and costs $12.99, the Rexburg Discount Card includes 14 deals and is priced at $5.99 and their Date Night Card offers 12 deals for $9.99.

The offers are available until next July.

Urban Perk’s booth is located in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center between The Crossroads and the Career Center. They are open 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are subject to change for devotionals on Tuesdays.

“Pet rocks” will be launched and available to make this week at their booth. Students can create their craft with employees and learn more about the company. Prices are to be determined.

“It’s going to be an activity at the booth,” said Liza Catto, a sophomore studying business management. “Students will be able to talk with us and get to know us better.”

Urban Perks is participating in the IBC festival this Thursday from 7–9 p.m. It will be held at the McKay Quad Amphitheater. Future events may include a pop-up at The Gates or Center Square apartment complex. Details are to be determined.

“It’s so cool because we get to have people go out and explore Rexburg again,” Catto said. “I think people are more willing to try new things if they have a coupon for a place they haven’t been to before.”

Urban Perks can be found online at their website or Instagram.