Wok N’ Talk is an IBC company focused on building relationships by stimulating conversation through food.

“We wanted something different. We (have) never seen rice bowls done at campus as far as we knew.” said Aspen Murray, a junior studying marketing and business management.

Each bowl comes with a protein, rice, peppers, green onion, sesame seeds and a sticker with a conversation starter question, for $6.50.

Customers choose between chicken and pork for their protein, and then a sauce.

The Mongolian BBQ sauce has a sweeter taste, and the Gochu Jong sauce is a spicier, more authentic option.

For 50 cents more, regular rice may be replaced with fried rice.

A Wok N’ Talk punch card provides a free bowl after 10 punches, and 50% off at the fifth punch.

“We didn’t want to do like, a dessert or anything. We want to serve the students who are starving,” said Darren Hardy, a senior studying business finance.

Wok N’ Talk is located to the left of the main entrance to the Joseph Fielding Smith Building, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wok N’ Talk’s draws winners for free giveaways on their Instagram page.

Date night specials are expected to begin next week, according to Murray.

“We took pride in customer feedback …customer satisfaction is probably our biggest priority,” Murray said.

Customer feedback collected through surveys drove Wok N’ Talk’s changes, such as adding more sauce and less rice.

“Integrated Business Core (IBC) is a comprehensive nine-credit course offered at BYU-Idaho to students pursuing business and marketing degrees,” according to BYU-I’s Department of Business Management website.

Order takeout or see catering options here.

“It’s cheap, and in the Smith and really good. We make everything from scratch,” Hardy said.