"Welcome to The Neutral Zone" is displayed on the entrance doors to the ice rink. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt

The Neutral Zone ice rink is debuting ice bumper cars during the city of Rexburg's N.O.E.L. event on Tuesday, Dec 1. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The bumper car attraction will initially be priced at $5 for 10 minutes to allow more participation. After the N.O.E.L. event, regular pricing will be $9 for 15 minutes on the bumper cars.

Neutral Zone manager Josh Heaton said there will be 10 electric bumper cars total. He plans to use one-third of the ice for the bumper cars while keeping the other two-thirds open for public skating.

The ice rink is empty between hockey matches. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt

"We're hoping we can develop some kind of Rocket League-type tournament," Heaton said. "We're trying to bounce different ideas off of how we can use [the ice bumper cars]."

Heaton also explained that bumper cars cannot be reserved in advance. Guests will need to sign up for a time slot in person or call on the day they plan to attend. The ice bumper cars will also be available for an additional cost to groups who rent out the ice rink.

Jacob Licona, a freshman studying history, used to play hockey at The Neutral Zone. He said he was excited by the idea of having ice bumper cars as an additional attraction.