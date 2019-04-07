GENERAL CONFERENCE April 2019: Did you miss the Priesthood Session last night? Read here to find out about it!

Sharing is caring!











“Your Priesthood Playbook” – Elder Gary E. Stevenson

An article with more detail on Elder Stevenson’s talk can be found here.

The Quorum: A Place of Belonging” – Elder Carl B. Cook

Elder Cook gave examples of priesthood quorums coming together to help and support one another. “It is my prayer that we will accept the Lord’s innovation to be united with Him in our priesthood quorums so that each quorum might be a place of belonging, a place of gathering, a place that grows,” said Elder Cook.

“Look Unto Jesus” – Elder Kim B. Clark

Elder Clark encouraged priesthood holders to look unto Jesus Christ in all that they do. “We have an inspiring charge from the Lord–working with our sisters, we are to minister in a holier way, accelerate the gathering of Israel on both sides of the veil; establish our homes as sanctuaries of faith and gospel learning; and prepare the world for the second coming of Jesus Christ.”

“The Power of Sustaining Faith” – President Henry B. Eyring

An article with more detail on President Eyring’s talk can be found here.

“Where Will This Lead?” – President Dallin H. Oaks

President Oaks told a story of a group of college students watching a dog slowly sneak up and pounce on a squirrel; after it was too late the students tried to get the dog to release the squirrel. President Oaks compared this to spiritual life saying, “It is well to ask ourselves, ‘Where will this lead?’ Where the consequences are immediate and serious, we cannot afford to do nothing. We must sound appropriate warnings or support appropriate preventive efforts while there is still time.”

“We Can Do Better and Be Better” – President Russell M. Nelson

President Nelson spoke of ending the stigma around repentance, saying, “Too many people consider repentance as punishment–something to be avoided, except in the most serious circumstances. But this feeling of being penalized is engendered by Satan.”



He encouraged daily repentance that helps us to become more and more like Jesus Christ. President Nelson ended with a blessing to do better and to be better and a promise that those who seek this type of repentance will experience miracles in their lives.