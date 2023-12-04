During the 2023 Fall Semester, Scroll visited Idaho National Laboratory to understand how their projects impact Idaho and the nation.

Articles in the series ‘Idaho and the Energy Future’

A fourth possible Advanced Test Reactor

MARVEL microreactor paves way for clean energy

INL works toward reliable EV technology

How Small Modular Reactors help the community

INL may decrease the price of clean hydrogen

The nuclear batteries that power NASA missions

For recycling rare minerals, potatoes may be the answer

Behind-the-scenes photos

The documentary team behind Idaho and the Energy Future film content next to an Electrolysis machine.

The documentary team behind Idaho and the Energy Future film content next to an electrolysis machine. Photo credit: Isabelle Justice

Soapbox employees, BYU-I's creative agency, film content for the Idaho and the Energy Future Documentary.

Employees from BYU-I's creative agency film content for the Idaho and the Energy Future documentary. Photo credit: Isabelle Justice

Scroll reporter, Katia Brown, taking notes while interviewing Benny Varghese, an EV research engineer at INL.

Scroll reporter, Katia Brown, taking notes while interviewing Benny Varghese, an EV research engineer at INL. Photo credit: Isabelle Justice

