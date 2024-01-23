The Idaho Dart Arena opened its doors on Nov. 11, 2023, for friends and family to shoot Nerf guns, hide behind obstacles and spend time together.

The arena has two main competitions: Archery Tag and Nerf Tag. The arena provides bows, arrows, guns and ammo. There are four types of guns to choose from. Each one holds a different amount of Nerf Rival rounds.

There is an open space that includes obstacles and is large enough to fit 30 people. During each match, the sound of Nerf Rival rounds fills the air as they pop from plastic cartridges.

When playing Nerf Tag, a group can choose which version of the game they want to play. They can either make up the rules, or the owners of the arena have a list available for those who need ideas. These game ideas include “Capture the Flag,” “Zombies v.s. Humans” and “The Hunger Games.”

There is a shooting range on the sidelines for those who need a break from the chase.

Whitney and Andrew Page, the owners of the arena, have three young children who love to play with Nerf guns. Their family moved from Utah to Idaho about a year and a half ago.

They moved to have more space for their kids to run and grow. Now they have 22 acres to hold their garden, chickens and children.

After their move, the Page family experienced their first Idaho winter.

“Last winter was just so long and we were not sure what to do, and we have three little boys,” said Whitney Page. “So, we were kind of looking around and my husband remembered a place in Utah that he grew up playing Nerf, and so we kind of looked around for that.”

They could not find any places like that in Idaho. So, when they found someone selling the equipment needed to start their own business they decided to give it a try.

The Page family bought the equipment and rented out a warehouse.

“It’s stressful to start something like this,” Whitney Page said. “It’s really nice to see that people enjoy it.”

The Idaho Dart Arena is located in Rigby at 4024 E 461 N, about 15 minutes away from the BYU-Idaho Campus.

The arena has open gym hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. Anybody can walk in during these times and join other groups.

Their website also allows people to book other times, Monday through Saturday, where they can come with a group of people for private and public parties.