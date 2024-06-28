On June 1, Chad Daybell was sentenced to death after being found guilty of murdering his late wife and two children of his current wife, Lori Vallow.

Two days later, Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, filed an appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court asking them to reconsider the verdict. This is common practice in most murder cases, and it usually takes several years to make its way through the appellate process. During this time, Chad cannot have his sentence served out.

Idaho has a long history with the death penalty.

Since statehood in 1864, Idaho has carried out 29 executions. There are currently nine criminals on death row in Idaho, and some have been waiting more than 40 years for their sentences to be carried out.

In February, the state attempted the execution of convicted serial killer Thomas Creech. The medical team administering the lethal injection couldn’t find a suitable vein, so the execution had to be postponed.

In March of 2023, Idaho passed a bill reintroducing the firing squad as an alternative method of execution, though facilities for this have not yet been built.