Idaho earthquakes: not if, but when

On March 31, a magnitude 6.5 quake struck west of Challis, Idaho. It occurred within the Intermountain Seismic Belt and was felt throughout Idaho and surrounding states, with over 39,000 “Did You Feel It?” reports collected.

This past earthquake was the second strongest in Idaho’s history. The first happened in 1983 at Borah Peak and was a magnitude 6.9.

“Everything west of the Rocky Mountains is subject to earthquakes,” said Robert Clayton, a geology professor at BYU-Idaho. “Plate boundaries aren’t the only places that have earthquakes. Any region that is experiencing either compression or extension will have earthquakes.”

Idaho faces a duel threat when it comes to earthquakes.

“There are cracks, called faults, all throughout the Rocky Mountains that are either pushing up or falling down,” said Quinn Norris, a geology professor at BYU-I. “Even though we are not near a tectonic plate boundary, we can still get some pretty strong earthquakes.”

Large surface-faulting earthquakes can reach 6.5 to 7.5 in magnitude. Then there are more frequent, moderate-sized earthquakes from 3 to 4 in magnitude, according to the Idaho Geological Survey.

The earthquake in March damaged Challis’ infrastructure including three-inch cracks in the roads and bridges. It also caused avalanches in the Sawtooth Mountains and landslides that blocked roads. No injuries were reported.

Clayton suggests students should become familiar with the risks of Idaho earthquakes and prepare themselves in the event of another quake and its aftershocks.

“We buckle up in the car because the consequences of an accident can be high,” Clayton said. “It’s the same with earthquakes. They are not very frequent in Idaho, but the consequences can be pretty severe. Things students should know is the common advice we get: have a 72-hour kit and be conscious about what’s on the walls and above your bed.”

History of earthquakes in Idaho shows that it is not a matter of if another earthquake happens, but when. It is impossible to predict a major earthquake, but knowing the risks can help to be prepared for when the shaking returns.